Justin Bieber to perform at Nissan Stadium next summer

Justin Bieber announced an upcoming tour and new album coming in the new year.

The pop singer shared a 90-second video on his YouTube page announcing the new album, tour and a docu-series about him. He will also release his new single "Yummy" on January 3.

Bieber will make a stop on his 45-city tour in Nashville on July 11 for a concert at Nissan Stadium. The tour kicks off in May in Seattle and ends in late September in New Jersey.

Ticket information has not been released yet.