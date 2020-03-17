Justin Timberlake donates to Tenn. food bank amid coronavirus outbreak

Concerns over the coronavirus have swept the nation, causing fears about job loss and food security.

Tennessee native Justin Timberlake donated to the Mid-South community in West Tennessee in an effort to help out those in need, WMC reported.

Link below if you're looking for ways to donate or volunteer in your own community. Stay healthy, stay calm, and help everyone stay fed. ���� Spread the word. @feedingamericahttps://t.co/Ixa3qi6u2G pic.twitter.com/wepfGL4E0N — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 15, 2020

Timberlake wrote on Twitter that people could "start small and support your local communities."

To find out how you can help in East Tennessee, go here.

