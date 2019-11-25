Justin Timberlake sends message to KY woman battling cancer

Singing sensation Justin Timberlake made one Kentucky woman's day.

WAVE reported that Quiana Ingram, 34, has been battling cancer for two years. She was just released from the hospital and only has days to live, according to friends and family.

When Timberlake heard about Ingram's situation, he reportedly sent her a message on Instagram.

“I heard about your story from a friend of mine. I just wanted to send you a message. Uh, let you know that I was thinking about you and um send you some love and good vibes. Hopefully, this puts a smile on your face,” Timberlake said.

Ingram put the message on her Instagram. According to her post, the message left her speechless.

