Juvenile caught on camera shooting SC teen in the head, police say

South Carolina officials said a juvenile was arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in Orangeburg. Police said they found 17-year-old NaJa Shelby Sanders dead when they arrived.

Video surveillance showed the suspect shooting Sanders in the back of the head.

Officers said they were able to identify the shooter through the surveillance footage and issued an arrest warrant.

According to reports, the juvenile turned himself in to police. The juvenile is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.

