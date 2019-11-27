Juvenile charged with murder in Kentucky

Kentucky State Police have charged a juvenile with murder on November 26 after an incident that occurred in October.

According to WKYT, troopers were called to a home on Pea Ridge Road in October after the victim called authorities. The victim did not ultimately survive his injuries.

The victim was later identified as 73-year-old Ronald Thornton. The coroner's office said he was shot multiple times.

Investigators have not identified the juvenile.

