Juvenile injured in shooting, KPD says

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Friday night.

Investigators responded to reports of shooting in the 3500 block of Lilac Avenue at around 8 p.m. Officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his legs.

KPD said the victim was transported to UT Medical Center with injuries that appear to be not-life threatening

Witnesses told investigators that a suspect appeared to fire shots from a newer model black Chevy Impala before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

