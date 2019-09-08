Sweetwater juvenile reportedly starts fire destroying home

Officers with the Sweetwater Police Department said a juvenile started a fire in a home in Sweetwater on Saturday, leaving the house a total loss due to the extent of the blaze.

Police said they arrived at a structure fire on Gault Avenue and reported black smoke was boiling out of the residence.

They worked quickly to evacuate the people and pets still in the home, according to reports. One elderly resident was assisted to a waiting ambulance and she was treated at the scene.

Officers said no injuries were reported from the several people at the residence.

Sweetwater Fire officials attempted to fight the fire that broke through the roof of the home. The house was deemed a total loss due to the extent of the blaze.

After the fire was out, fire department investigators found a suspicious point of origin and reported it to Sweetwater police.

After speaking to all occupants of the house, Sergeant Daniel Johnson determined the fire was started by a juvenile who lives in the residence.

The Monroe County Juvenile Services and the Juvenile Judge were notified of the incident and a Juvenile Petition will be issued Monday, according to officials.

“Because our officers quickly evacuated both the persons and the pets from the home, no one was injured. We are thankful that no first responders were injured either. And with the officers and the firefighters working together, the cause of the fire was determined and charges will be brought against the responsible juvenile,” Sweetwater Police Chief Eddie Byrum said.

The Red Cross is providing lodging, food and clothing to the family.

