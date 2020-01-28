K-9 Sammy to challenge Lincoln the Goat for mayor

A Vermont town has a new unusual candidate for mayor.

A longtime veteran of the Fair Haven Police Department formally announced plans to run for mayor, WCAX reported.

K-9 Sammy announced his plan to challenge incumbent Mayor Lincoln the Goat.

Sammy's announcement on the Fair Haven Police Department Facebook page said she plans to run on a platform "focused on earning a livable wage, fighting crime, expanding community involvement and making Fair Haven playground a great place to enjoy your free time."

Fair Haven's 2020 pet election is a fundraiser to improve the town's playground structures. Residents donate money to their favorite candidate. The animal that collects the most donations will become mayor.

