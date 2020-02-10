K-9 officer celebrates retirement with ice cream sandwich

"Good luck not tearing up on this one folks."

K-9 Officer Bruno enjoys an ice cream sandwich at the end of his last shift. / Source: (Oro Police Department)

That's what an Arizona police department said on Facebook when they posted a heartwarming video featuring Bruno, the K-9 officer.

Bruno's handler let him enjoy an ice cream sandwich as a special broadcast thanked him for his years of service.

"This transmission is for K-9 Bruno," the radio operator can be heard saying during the special message. "He just finished his last shift on duty and is now headed for retirement. Thank you for your seven years of service. Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got home safe every night. "

In a follow-up post on Sunday, the department shared a photo of Bruno relaxing on the couch saying "#DreamingOfIceCreamSandwiches."

