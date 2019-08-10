K9 Officer Dagger gets final goodbye in Lenior City

Lenior City's K9 Officer Dagger was surrounded by family and fellow officers during his final moments Saturday morning.

According to the London County Sheriff's office, Officer Dagger, 9, lost his battle to cancer. He served the community for 8 years alongside Sergeant Christian Dragon.

K9 Corporal Chris Jenkins described the K9 as “one of the best” and “a remote control dog who didn’t need a leash."

LCSO wrote on its Facebook to "Please keep our colleagues at LCPD, and the Dragon Family, in your thoughts and prayers."

