KARM hosting virtual thrifting experience

It's that time of year when flea markets, farmers' markets and thrift stores are typically generating a lot of traffic due to the warmer weather, but the COVID-19 pandemic has upended all of those plans.

KARM is working to make it a little easier for those of us who like to thrift shop.

They're hosting a virtual thrifting experience on Facebook.

We have missed seeing you in our stores so we have decided to bring thrift to you! We are excited to announce a new virtual thrift shopping experience showcasing all of the unique items we have received," KARM said.

Their first virtual thrift will be on March 28 at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. KARM said they'll be at the store in Farragut.

KARM also said the items will be sold to the first person who comments on the live stream. They'll receive an email invoice or text to be paid by credit card by the end of the day.

"You can then pick up your new item curbside from the KARM Stores location within 7 days!"

