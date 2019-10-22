Homeless people seeking shelter rises with drop in temperature

With the drop in temperatures, more homeless people find themselves going to shelters like Knox Area Rescue Ministries or KARM.

"It all happened in the span of a, I don't know, like a few hours one day," Logan Canaday, 23, said.

He went from living with his father to living on the streets.

"I spent one night in a Wal-Mart which I got kicked out of. And then I was just basically staying outside," Canaday explained.

In April he was working a full-time job in South Carolina, living with his dad. One day, he said an argument between him and his dad led to him spending days without a roof over his head.

"I spent the next five days from then sleeping outside on the streets," said Canaday.

He never expected to be homeless.

"It wasn't fun," said Canaday.

His next move--a greyhound bus to Knoxville to stay with a friend, but that fell through. His choices were limited.

"I was looking up homeless shelters near me and this came up," said Canaday.

He found KARM by chance, but he found them just in time.

"When I first got here I was defeated; I was on my last leg," said Canaday.

After being here for a couple months, he entered KARM's long term program called Berea.

Jeffrey Crick works with Berea and said the program is designed to help people, like Logan, leave the shelter and never come back.

Canaday said it was the answer he was looking for.

"It's been an absolute joy to work with Logan. Since he's walked in the door he's been open, teachable and willing to do whatever it takes to move forward," said Jeffrey Crick.

KARM provides food and shelter and Canaday takes devotional classes and does volunteer work.

"I think I've grown as a person since I've been here," said Canaday.

The program helps to prepare Canaday for the next step in his life.

"Truly up here in Berea, we're family. I mean I've made friends that I figure I will count on for the rest of my life," explained Canaday.

Canaday plans to be at the facility until June. Then he wants to go back to college to pursue a degree in non-profit work.

Knoxville police are also keeping tabs on the homeless population. Thomas Clinton, KPD's Homeless Outreach Coordinator, said the number of homeless isn't growing, but when it gets colder, they see more homeless gathering with a lot of belongings.

"When the leaves start falling off the trees we get more complaints just because it's easier to see folks. So that's one of the biggest issues with the fall is that that's when a lot of my complaints start ramping up just because it's more visible," Clinton said.

Clinton said the best way to help is donating money to organizations that provide housing and food, rather than handing out money or buying a meal for people on the streets.

Officers also give the homeless cards with contacts that can help.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.