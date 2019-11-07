KARM receives $150,000 grant to create onsite clinic

Knox Area Rescue Ministries was awarded $150,000 as a Health Initiative Grant from the Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee for the purpose to help KARM build and staff an onsite clinic at the KARM main campus.

“Our guests suffer from a number of health issues,” said Burt Rosen, KARM's President & CEO. “Compounding these problems is that, due to their lack of income and transportation and their lack of knowledge about how to address health issues, their health often continues to deteriorate. Thanks to Trinity’s grant, KARM now has a great opportunity to provide access and simple solutions in a timely manner to resolve many of our guests’ healthcare needs."

An added benefit on this onsite campus is that it will help reduce the large workload on Knoxville's emergency responders.

KARM will also be in collaboration with a number of local health care providers including the Knox County Health Department, American Medical Response and local universities' nursing programs.

“We are grateful for this grant and excited about the positive impacts this clinic will have in our guests’ lives. Better healthcare leads to better recovery outcomes—and that’s a win for the entire community” Rosen said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.