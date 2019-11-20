KARM warns of possible scams

Knox Area Rescue Ministries warned of possible scams that could target people over the holiday season.

The organization recently received a complaint about an individual roving around the Karnes neighborhood, claiming to be with KARM.

Evan Crass, a KARM spokesperson, said the only time KARM is in neighborhoods is when someone schedules a pick up of donated items.

"Our team does wear a uniform," Crass said. "So [you] will clearly see KARM and KARM stores listed on there. They each have a name tag they'll be able to clearly identify themselves, and we call in advance, so we will let you know that we are on our way. So you'll know to expect us."

Crass said it's frustrating for the organization when people could be out misleading the community. "It's hard when someone tries to use...the reputation you've built up, but we also believe truth will always win out. So we do our very best, and we are just responsible for ourselves."

