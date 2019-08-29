KAT proposes changes for several bus routes

Knoxville Area Transit has proposed several route and schedule changes set to take place in January 2020.

The proposed changes would impact:

Route 12- Western Avenue

Route 13- Beaumont

Route 20- Central Street

Route 34- Burlington

Route 42- UT/Fort Sanders Hospitals

Route 90- Crosstown

For detailed information, Knoxville Transportation Authority said the public should visit their website or call 865-637-3000.

Officials with KAT said information about proposed changes will be distributed to agencies, housing and businesses along the affected routes.

KAT will hold two public open houses to explain the proposal and get public feedback. The open houses will be held:

- Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 4:30-7:00 pm – Public Works Complex, 3131 Morris Ave. along Route 13 – Beaumont

- Monday, September 16, 2019, 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. – Bearden Middle School Library, 1000 Frances Road along Route 90 - Crosstown

The Knoxville Transportation Authority will hold a public hearing Thursday, September 26, at 3 p.m. in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building.

If the proposal is approved, changes will take effect January 6, 2020.

