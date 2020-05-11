KCHD 'voiced concern' over release of COVID-19 patient info

During a Monday news conference, the Knox County Health Department addressed concerns about the personal information of COVID-19 positive patients being released to first responders across the state.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that an agreement was finalized April 3 between Tennessee’s Department of Health and the state’s Emergency Communications Board to release patient information to first responders.

The Knox County Health Department said it was not participating in reporting to law enforcement or first responders the personal information of people who have tested positive. A spokesperson said, "That actually is coming from the state. That is one of Governor Bill Lee's executive orders that allows that to happen. That is coming straight from the department of health at the state level, we are not involved in that communication."

The Knox County Health Department expressed concern that sharing patient information could discourage Tennesseans from getting tested for COVID-19.

"It certainly is a concern that we've had, and we voiced that concern to the state when they made the decision to release this information as did several other health departments across the state, and health care providers, but the unified command felt it was important to share with law enforcement," a KCHD spokesperson said.

According to documents obtained by The Associated Press, the agreement between Tennessee’s Department of Health and the state’s Emergency Communications Board, known as a memorandum of understanding, wasn't publicized when it was signed, but instead distributed to local leaders across the state.

