Knox Co. School Board: Budget cuts are 'disappointing'

Knox County Schools held a board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the 2020-21 budget.

The board voted unanimously to approve a $503.8 million budget for the 2020-21 school year Wednesday. The board also voted to place $4 million from the money they received from the CARES act to '"replenish fund balance for a total $507.8 million total revenue budget" for the school year.

The budget is $2.9 million less than last year's budget of $506.7 million. KCS said one-third of their budget comes from sales tax revenue, and due to the pandemic, revenue dropped significantly, making less funds available for the budget this year.

In an 8-0 vote, the Board votes to approve a $503.8 million expenditure budget plus $4 million to replenish fund balance for a total $507.8 million total revenue budget for FY21. — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) May 27, 2020

The board was previously expecting a $21.6 million 'revenue jump,' which would have been a 4.2 percent increase from last year, but that was before the pandemic.

“In pre-COVID times, we were going to do a lot of things,” Susan Horn, the school board's chairperson, said in an interview after the budget briefing. “It's disappointing we're not going to be able to do those things."

Horn said if revenues improve over the course of the year, “The positive thing about the budget is the things we have taken out, we can put back in."

During Thursday's meeting, the board members discussed the areas that would be impacted by budget cuts including, but not limited, to a temporary five-day reduction of 12-month employees and a reduction of central office staff and personnel.

"We know the budget doesn't meet everyone's needs and its disappointing," said one board member.

The budget will now go to Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs for consideration. Jacobs will present the full county budget, including the school system's portion, on June 1.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.