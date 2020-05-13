KCS approves plan for students to receive computers for future "off-site instruction"

The Knox County School board approved a proposed plan to provide every student a computer that will be utilized for on and off-site instruction in the 2020-2021 school year.

The plan proposed that every KCS student grade k-12 receive a Chromebook device "in order to prepare for the future where off-site instruction for students may be needed."

KCS approved on Wednesday that the money for each computer would come from CARES Act funding.

"The district strongly believes it is imperative that a device is supplied for all students from home use," KCS wrote in a statement.

The new devices would be replaced every five years.

"It is important to note that funding would be a recurring budget expenditure from this point forward," school officials said.

The budget estimates that each device would cost $250 for each student and $850 for each staff member.

The district is also reportedly exploring options and community partnerships to offer free/reduced home internet services to families.

