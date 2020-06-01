KCS conducts survey to learn families' thoughts on reopening fall 2020

Knox County Schools sent out a survey to families of students to get a better understanding of 'thoughts and concerns' for the upcoming school year.

KCS said they would be conducting a quick survey to see how parents, students and staff feel about school possibly reopening in the fall of 2020.

"To help us better understand the thoughts and concerns of our stakeholders for the upcoming school year, we are asking our students, parents, and staff to complete a short survey," the email read. "The survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete, and the results will be reviewed by a community task force that I will be appointing to provide feedback."

KCS added that the district is 'in the process of conducting a brief telephone survey to a random selection of families to help determine the level of internet access across our community'.

The school system said the information from the phone survey would be used to help inform them of how to get better internet access to areas that may have limited access.

