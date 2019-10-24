KCSO: 3-month-old in intensive care, father arrested

The Knox County Sheriff's Office arrested a 22-year-old man in a child abuse case.

According to the sheriff's office, Samuel Dukes Bates was arrested for aggravated child abuse. The victim, a three-month-old child, is in intensive care at an area hospital.

Investigators said Bates was taken into custody on a bond of $500,000.

"Sheriff Spangler and KCSO Detectives ask that you keep the victim and family in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff's office.

