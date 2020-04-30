Florida boy's non-profit honors a KCSO Deputy

11-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, and founder of Running 4 Heroes, honored Knox County Sheriff's Office Deputy Gary Coble on Thursday afternoon.

Zechariah started the organization as an appreciation for First Responders and a mission to raise awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty.

According to the announcement, Deputy Coble received the April Recipient of the "Running 4 Heroes Injured 1st Responder Grant," and was presented a $5,000 check for him and his family.

Debuty Coble was injured on Saturday March 7, 2020 following an investigation of a high drug trafficking area which led the suspect slamming into Deputy Coble's police cruiser and causing Coble to run off the road and hitting a telephone pole.

Deputy Coble is recovering back at his residence but requires additional surgeries.

Due to COVID-19, Zechariah has mailed the check and plans to schedule a meeting with Deputy Coble once socializing bans have been lifted.

This is the fourth grant that has been donated and marks $20,000 Zechariah and the "Running 4 Heroes" mission has donated to injured First Responders since January 2020.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.