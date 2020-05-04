KCSO fleet services manager put on administrative leave

The Knox County Sheriff's Office has put their fleet services manager on paid leave amid a "pending investigation"

KCSO Sheriff Spangler placed Fleet Services Manager Ronnie Kidd on administrative leave Friday due to a "pending investigation involving Mr. Kidd", according to spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

"Due to the status of the investigation I nor Sheriff Spangler are able to make any additional comments, or statements in regard to Mr. Kidd or the investigation," Glenn told WVLT News.

Kidd has been with the Sheriff's office for about 15 years. The role of fleet services is to oversee vehicles and equipment at the sheriff's office.

