KCSO: No 'letter of authorization' for travel required

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple complaints from citizens who say deputies asked for their “letter of authorization” to travel.

KCSO said Sheriff Tom Spangler wants to make it clear to the citizens he has not authorized any of his deputies to make stops to request this documentation.

Spangler asked for the public’s assistance. Anyone who is stopped and asked for a “letter of Authorization” to travel, should request the officer’s identification, badge number and make note of which agency they work for. Then contact 865-215-2243 or email Crimetips@KnoxSheriff.org.

