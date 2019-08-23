KCSO: Woman transported to hospital after reported dog attack

The Knox County Sheriff's Office confirmed investigators responded to reports of a person being attacked by dogs on August 23.

Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were sent to 6517 Crescent Drive on Friday at 1:52 p.m. for reports of a woman being attacked by dogs.

Officials with the sheriff's office said the woman was transported to an area hospital, and her condition is unknown.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages.

