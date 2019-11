The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a woman by the name of Mildred McConnell.

Officials said she was last seen leaving Park Place Farragut Senior Living Center driving a 2006 four-door Buick with TN tags reading 344CYG.

KCSO describes the 88-year-old woman as 5'2" and 130 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call KCSO.

