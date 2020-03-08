KCSO deputy hospitalized after head-on crash

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said an officer was hospitalized after the chase of a suspect ended in a crash.

KCSO patrol units were conducting an investigation on a suspicious person in the Brakebill Road and Strawberry Plains Pike area of East Knox County around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to reports, the suspect hit one of the patrol units head-on and fled the scene of the crash.

Deputies said the suspect refused to stop and led them on a chase. The chase ended after the suspect crashed into another KCSO officer cruiser and caused it to hit a telephone pole.

The suspect was arrested around 12:14 a.m. Sunday.

The patrol officer driving the cruiser that crashed into the telephone pole was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The officer will have surgery on his ankle and foot Sunday morning.

"Prayers are appreciated for a successful surgery and full recovery," KCSO said.

Officials said the suspect will be named at a later time and multiple charges are pending.

KCSO said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.