The Knox County Sheriff's Office posted a photo online of a deputy swaddling a duck they say he saved.

"You never know what the next call may be or who you will be helping," says the post which also featured a hashtag saying "WeSaveDucksToo."

The deputy in the post was not identified, but WVLT News has reached out to the Sheriff's Office to learn more about the rescue.

