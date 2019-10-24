KCSO investigates viral video showing Hardin Valley attack

The Knox County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation is underway after a viral video appears to show an attack at Hardin Valley surfaced.

KCSO did not say any charges have been filed as of around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The investigation is still in the "preliminary stages."

Hardin Valley Academy released a statement through Facebook saying, "Thanks for your concern. This is unacceptable behavior and we are taking appropriate action."

Knox County Schools released a statement on the issue saying officials are aware of the video and are investigating.

The video shows one student repeatedly punch another while children gathered around and captured video.

The video has drawn outrage on social media from parents across East Tennessee.

WVLT News is working to gather details and will continue sharing more information as it is made available.

