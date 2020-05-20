Sheriff's office investigating fire in Knox County

Updated: Wed 10:39 PM, May 20, 2020

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Knox County Sheriff's Office's Fire Investigation Unit and Rural Metro said they're investigating a fire on Suburban Road Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office said the fire happened on the 130 block of Suburban Road.

Rural Metro is on the scene, and the sheriff's office asks residents to avoid the area.


