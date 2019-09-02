KCSO investigating shooting in Karns

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Karns community in North Knox County.

Deputies were called just after 5:15am to a home in the Oxmoor Hills subdivision off of West Emory Rd. near Clinton Hwy.

Investigators say that the victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

An officer spotted the suspect vehicle leaving the Subdivision attempted to stop the vehicle when it fled onto La Barrington Blvd where one suspect was taken into custody.

Deputies say that at least one weapon was recovered at the scene.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.