KCSO reports no deaths during Memorial Day weekend

The Knox County Sheriff's Office released its traffic statistics from Memorial Day weekend.

From the start of their enforcement period, at 6 p.m. on Friday evening through 6 a.m Tuesday, KCSO reported zero fatalities with a total of 18 DUI arrests.

Deputies responded to 25 vehicle accidents without injury, eight of those involved alcohol. Deputies also responded to three vehicle accidents with injury and 1 of those involved alcohol.

KCSO deputies issued 755 citations for various offenses.

KCSO also assisted 92 motorists for various issues.

