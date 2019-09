The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit needs assistance from the public in locating a missing woman.

Officials said Mayra Orozco, 22, is 5’0, and 100 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Orozco has a medical condition and needs her medication.

She was last seen Saturday around 6:00 a.m. in the Halls area.

Anyone with information should contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office 865-215-2243.

