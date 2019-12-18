KCSO surprises travelers with "good driving" gift cards

The Knox County Sheriff's Office had a surprise for some lucky drivers just in time for the holidays.

Source: KCSO

The week before Christmas, deputies with KCSO awarded drivers who obeyed traffic laws with a gift card from Academy Sports & Outdoors.

On Facebook, the sheriff's office said, "Sheriff Tom Spangler says he's very honored to have such a great working relationship with Academy and appreciates their generosity in helping Law Enforcement show the heart behind the badge."

Watch the reactions from some of the drivers KCSO stopped below: