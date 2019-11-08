KCSO welcomes new K-9 officer

The Knox County Sheriff's Office welcomed a new K-9 officer and his partner Chucky to the corrections department.

The sheriff's office took to social media to give the pair a warm welcome.

"Sheriff Tom Spangler, Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon, Captain Mike Ledbetter, Sgt. James Troutt & Sgt. Chris Wallace wish to congratulate the newest members of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Officer Hemphill & K9 Chucky for completing their 5 week course. A special thanks to all of those who helped these two over the past 5 weeks! Sheriff Tom Spangler is pleased to announce that Officer Hemphill & his K-9 Partner “CHUCKY” will be assigned to KCSO’s Corrections."