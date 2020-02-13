KFC, Crocs partner up to offer fried chicken-themed shoes

KFC is joining the ranks of other fast food chains to offer fast food fashion.

According to CNN, the restaurant chain joined with Crocs to debut the KFC Crocs Bucket Clog. The limited edition shoe is covered with a fried chicken print with the red-striped bucket look.

CNN reported that the shoes come with two attachable charms that look and smell like fried chicken.

The shoes will be available in unisex sizes this spring and are $59.99.

