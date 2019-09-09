KFC, Spirit Halloween offer official Colonel Sanders costume

Searching for a Halloween costume that is deliciously stylish? Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Spirit Halloween have the perfect pick for you.

The companies have teamed up to turn KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders’ iconic white suit into an official limited-edition Halloween costume.

While the outfit is fashionable enough to wear year-round, KFC said this costume is best worn on September 9, the Colonel's birthday, and Halloween.

Colonel Harland Sanders devised his trademark look, white suit styled with a black string tie, in the 1950s.

The costume is available in adult and youth sizes and includes a button front jacket with attached shirt, dress pants, facial hair, glasses, and a wig. It does not include a bucket of KFC’s famous fried chicken.

The costume is available in Spirit Halloween stores and on SpiritHalloween.com; the adult version costs $59.99 and it is $49.99 for mini-Colonels.

