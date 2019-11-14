KFD: Two victims die due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

The Knoxville Fire Department said two male victims died due to what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Source: WVLT News

The fire department said investigators responded to a medical call in the 1200 block of Moody Avenue on November 13 around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews said they found two male victims dead inside a duplex.

Investigators said they believe the two died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

An abnormally high level of CO was present in the residence, KFD said.

The official cause of death is being investigated, KFD said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.