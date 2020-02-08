KFD battles abandoned building fire on Chapman Highway

A structure fire was reported around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night on the 6600 blocks of Chapman Highway, according to the Knoxville Police Department Dispatch.

Officials said the Knoxville Fire Department and other first responders are on scene trying to put the fire out.

The building is abandoned and contains no electrical utilities, according to KFD.

Officials are advising drivers to use Dick Ford Road, Martin Mill Pike or Sevierville Pike as alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.