KFD celebrates Thanksgiving with a home cooked meal

Knoxville firefighters at station 18 have assured the public that they've gotten full meals for the holiday, even while being on alert.

"We're here, we're still running calls, we're doing everything. It's a normal day for us, except it's Thanksgiving," said Captain Scott Maness.

Firefighters on duty even had some relatives join them for the holiday.

"It's nice for us to have that ..for family to come and visit with us while we're here," said Maness.

Maness said a holiday meal with family and fellow firefighters reminded him of all the things he has to be grateful for.

