KFD responds to two fires Sunday evening

The Knoxville Fire Department tweeted out that they were responding to two fires Sunday evening.

The first call was to a residential structure fire at the 2800 block of Barton St. in North Knoxville. No injuries were reported and this fire has been put out.

KFD working a residential structure fire 2800 block of Barton St., North Knoxville no injuries reported, fire is out. pic.twitter.com/LxgA3USXe7 — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) February 24, 2020

KFD is also responding to another fire at the 1400 block of Harmony Rd.

Upon arrival, the flames were coming out of the right side of the home, according to KFD.

Firefighters are still working to put this fire out and have not reported whether or not there are any injuries yet.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

