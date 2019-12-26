KFD says electrical wires to blame for Woodbine Ave house fire

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 2329 Woodbine Avenue Thursday afternoon.

According to a Tweet from KFD, a broken neutral that feeds into the meter is the likely culprit.

KFD warned residents to look for this at their own homes, saying squirrels are known to chew through the lines.

Anyone who notices a similar issue at their own home should immediately contact the utility provider and shut off power to the house.

Officials said the fire was extinguished just before 12:30 p.m.

