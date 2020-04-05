KFD surprises 4-year-old boy for his birthday

The Kingston Fire Department surprised a 4-year-old boy for his birthday on Sunday morning.

4-year-old Ryland got a huge birthday surprise from the Kingston Fire Department. / Source: Natalie May

Little Ryland was preparing to spend his fourth birthday in the house, when he heard sirens outside. He was greeted by a KFD fire truck with firefighters inside wishing him a a happy birthday.

"With everything that is going on in the world right now, we would like to very specially thank the Kingston Fire Department, for taking time out of their day to make what was going to be a lonely birthday, one of the best birthdays he has had," said Ryland's mother Natalie May.

May also adds that Ryland shares his birthday with his grandmother 'nan'. With social distancing, the 4-year-old isn't able to spend time with her.

