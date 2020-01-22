Kentucky woman accused of repeatedly stabbing wheelchair-bound husband

A Kentucky woman is accused of trying to kill her wheelchair-bound husband.

According to WKYT, it happened Monday morning at an apartment complex in the 100 block of S. Magnolia Street in Harrodsburg.

According to the arrest citation, 41-year-old Tonia Chilton told officers she had stabbed her husband and that she was hearing voices and seeing things.

Police say the man had three stab wounds that were within an inch of his heart.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but his current condition is not known.

According to police, Chilton was arrested and taken to jail. She is facing an attempted murder charge.

