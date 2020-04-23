Knoxville business paying workers for volunteer hours instead of usual work

Some businesses in East Tennessee have been unable to to keep their employees because they don't have work for them to do.

Your Home Team Care in Knoxville is keeping their workers on the payroll as long as they spend their work hours giving back to the community.

Teresa Echelard has been volunteering at Love Kitchen for the last two weeks. She says making meals for others has given her purpose.

"I've seen a lot of positive," Echelard said. "Yeah, its really sad and people are hurting right now, but I've seen a lot of positive come out of this. We're pulling together and we're wanting to help each other."

Your Home Team Care assists patients at home. Since the coronavirus, their work is on hold. Workers are trading time on the clock for community service.

Her coworkers have also donated their time at the Knoxville Dream Center, the Salvation Army, and made masks for essential workers.

"We may not be able to go to work every day, but we are blessed and we get to give to others who are less fortunate," said Echelard.

