KPD Animal Control rescues pet bird

Knoxville Animal Control Officers rescued a family's pet bird from a tree on Tuesday.

"You don't see this every day," The Knoxville Police Department tweeted.

KPD reported that a pet bird named Jackie flew away from its owner and into a tree at Sequoya Hills Park. Animal Control Officers were called and they were able to safely return the bird to its owner.

