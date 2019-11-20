KPD Animal Control accepting pet supply donations

The Knoxville Police Department is accepting your pet supply donations.

KPD said they're taking everything including dog food, cat food, treats, leashes, and dog houses.

Officers said they often see pets in need while they're on other welfare checks. These donations will be used by animal control to help owners and their pets in need.

Donations can be dropped off at the Public Safety building at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue in Knoxville. You can also call 865-215-8639.

KPD said there's many pets in need. They also said if you suspect something is wrong, call the animal control office at the number listed above.

