Discovery of deceased baby leads to investigation, Knoxville police say

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after the body of a premature male baby was found at a residence on Kim Watt Drive.

Investigators said police responded to an apartment on Kim Watt Drive on February 5 around 11:40 a.m. where the body had been found.

KPD said the incident is being investigated as an unknown/suspicious death. Police said "all involved parties are identified" but did not say whether anyone has been or will be charged.

The baby's body was transported to the Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy.

