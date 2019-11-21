KPD: Car left running gets stolen, three teens arrested

The Knoxville Police Department said a stolen car was recovered after being stolen on Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said on November 21 officers responded to the McDonald's on Magnolia Avenue for reports of a stolen blue Hyundai Sonata. KPD said the owner had left it unattended to let it warm up.

As officers were exiting the McDonald's parking lot, they saw the stolen vehicle. Shortly after, officers found the car abandoned near the Dollar Tree on East Magnolia Avenue.

KPD said three people were arrested in connection to the incident: a 19-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Elijah Glass, 19, was charged with motor vehicle theft, auto burglary, simple possession and evading arrest. A 15-year-old girl was charged with motor vehicle theft, reckless driving, evading arrest and driving without a license. A 16-year-old boy was charged with evading arrest.

KPD wants to remind citizens that it is illegal to leave an unattended vehicle running.

"Motor vehicle thefts are largely crimes of opportunity. Take away that opportunity by shutting off your engine, taking the keys and locking your car every time you exit your vehicle," KPD said.

