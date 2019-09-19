KPD: Child injured after vehicle crash

The Knoxville Police Department said a 12-year-old boy was injured after being struck by a vehicle on a crosswalk in front of Gresham Middle School.

KPD said investigators responded to the area at around 5 p.m. and found the child, who had minor injuries, as well as the driver of the vehicle.

Witnesses told investigators the child ran into the vehicle's path, which was traveling at low speeds.

EMS transported the child to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital for minor injuries.

Police said the driver was found to be not at fault.

