KPD: Driver killed in wrong way crash on Middlebrook Pike

Knoxville Police say that a driver was killed while driving the wrong-way on Middlebrook Pike on Sunday, September 1.

Around 10:00 pm, KPD Patrol officers responded to a crash on Middlebrook Pike just east of Third Creek Road.

Police say that officers learned that a 2002 Honda Civic was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Middlebrook when it struck an Eagle transport tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of the crash.

